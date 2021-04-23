Labour piles pressure on Rishi Sunak to ‘come clean’ over lobbying exchanges

Published: 11:42 AM April 23, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM April 23, 2021

Labour is piling pressure on chancellor Rishi Sunak over his lobbying links by urging him to "come clean" with a publication of his correspondence over changes to tax rules and coronavirus support schemes.

The opposition party has called for Sunak to share details surrounding “tax breaks by text” after a lobbying row widened to involve communications with billionaire Brexiteer James Dyson.

The prime minister committed himself to publish the correspondence with the businessman, and now the pressure is on the chancellor to do the same.

Sunak was referenced in texts between the prime minister and Dyson, and was also implicated in texts with former prime minister David Cameron after he "pushed" officials to consider proposals to help Greensill Capital.

Anneliese Dodds has now written to the chancellor calling for him to publish his correspondence to “restore public trust that your decisions and those of HM Treasury were taken exclusively in the public interest”.







“Rishi Sunak has been running scared of his role in the sleaze that is engulfing the Conservative Party, but the longer he hides from scrutiny the more questions it raises,” the Labour MP added in a statement.

“The chancellor should come clean by publishing in full the details of every text, every message and every secret meeting he had with lobbyists about changes to tax rules and Covid-19 support schemes.”