Video
Chancellor 'confident' about British economy whether there's a Brexit deal or not
- Credit: PA
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he is confident about the British economy "in all circumstances" - whether there is a Brexit deal or not.
Sunak was appearing on Sunday shows when he said that the government should not agree on a deal “at any price”.
With the transition period due to end on December 31, a deal is yet to be struck between UK and EU negotiations.
Sunak told the BBC’s Andrew Marr: “I think we’re making progress in the talks and I remain hopeful that we can reach resolution.
“I think we’re being entirely reasonable with our requests and have been consistent and transparent through this process about what’s important to us. But we will prosper in any eventuality.”
He continued: “In the short-term specifically, and most immediately, it would be preferable to have a deal because it would ease things in the short-term.
“I think the most important impact on our economy next year is not going to be from that, it’s because of coronavirus.”
Most Read
- 1 Cliff Richard: The bachelor boy who has aged gracefully
- 2 Nine best responses to Laurence Fox being scolded by The Pogues
- 3 EU to give Britain Brexit lifeline by offering to ratify trade deal after New Year deadline
- 4 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 5 Boris Johnson warned it's 'too late' for Brexit deal amid calls for solution to avoid trade chaos
- 6 EU and Britain just 'days away' from agreeing Brexit deal
- 7 Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit extension
- 8 EU MEP predicts UK will rejoin after poll shows support for bloc
- 9 Dominic Cummings' eye-sight test trip to Barnard Castle mocked in Beano
- 10 Tory MP claims 'beginning of the end' for Boris Johnson
He added: “We should not be going for a deal at any price, that would be the wrong thing to do and I think there are things that are important to us in these negotiations, and we’ve been entirely, as I said, reasonable, consistent and transparent.”
The chancellor also said that the UK wants the “same treatment” as other countries in their dealings with the EU.
He said: “We just want pretty much the same treatment as most other countries that do trade deals with the EU get.
“So, hopefully we can find a constructive place but I’m very confident about the British economy in all circumstances when I think longer term.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.