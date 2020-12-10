Rishi Sunak said a year ago 'oven-ready' Brexit meant there's 'going to be a trade deal'
- Credit: BBC
In recent days Conservative ministers have scrambled to insist that Boris Johnson's "oven-ready" Brexit deal pledge at the election only related to the Withdrawal Agreement.
But one year ago, days before the general election, the then chief secretary to the Treasury claimed there was no need for no-deal Brexit planning because "we have got this deal".
In an interview with Radio 4's Today programme, he also insisted that the trade deal "is already there" as a result of Johnson's negotiations.
He said: “We won’t need to plan for no-deal because we will have a deal.”
MORE: Labour MPs clash with BBC presenter over 'Tory spin' clarification of 'oven-ready deal'
He added: “There is going to be a trade deal... everyone said we wouldn’t be able to get this deal, we have got this deal.”
You may also want to watch:
He continued: “The trade deal, the outlines of it, the framework of it, is already there contained in the political declaration in quite a lot of detail and talks about an ambitious, comprehensive trading relationship with close cooperation on security, on economic matters.
“And we can go and sort the details of that over the course of next year.”
It follows clips resurfacing showing Boris Johnson visiting a Nissan plant in the North East of England during the campaign and speaking of protecting supply chains "as we come out" in comments that appear to relate to a trade deal.
Most Read
- 1 Brexiteer swiftly corrected following UK 'sovereignty' claim on Question Time
- 2 'Cheddar, eggs, toast and milk' - Daily Mail gives guide to meal options after Brexit
- 3 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 4 BBC presenter demonstrates why Brexit 'fundamentally won't work' in two-and-a-half minute clip
- 5 Dawn French reveals she dumped ex-boyfriend because he was a Tory
- 6 'We are putting the clock back 50 years' - Ken Clarke says no-deal Brexit 'worse than Covid'
- 7 12 of the best responses to the Daily Express 'freedom' front
- 8 James O'Brien urges public to 'wake up' to 'lies' spread by government ahead of Brexit decision
- 9 Video disproves Tory claims that Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready deal' only referred to Withdrawal Agreement
- 10 I'm pro-European but I can't advocate rejoining the EU
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.