Conservative Party rebukes MP after probe into ‘unacceptable’ behaviour
The New European
- Credit: Facebook
A Conservative MP has been “strongly rebuked” but will retain the party whip following an internal investigation over his conduct.
Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn, North Wales, has faced allegations over WhatsApp texts sent to a young female intern and his behaviour towards a male parliament worker.
He is under investigation by the office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, but the Conservative Party has confirmed its own probe has concluded.
A Conservative Party spokeswoman said: “The investigation into Rob Roberts has concluded.
“Rob Roberts’ conduct was found to be unacceptable under the party’s code of conduct and he has been strongly rebuked.
“Mr Roberts has apologised for his behaviour and was instructed to undertake safeguarding and social media protection training.”
The complaints investigated by the Conservative Party were said to be made by third party complainants rather than the individuals involved.
Roberts apologised last June when the allegations came to light and was rebuked by Conservative Party co-chairman, Ben Elliot.
First elected to parliament in 2019, the MP last year split from his wife and publicly came out as gay with a statement on Twitter in May.
