Published: 10:05 AM October 8, 2020 Updated: 10:29 AM October 8, 2020

A television presenter has criticised a government minister for appearing on BBC Breakfast to say "absolutely nothing".

Charlie Stayt was interviewing Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, about newspaper headlines suggesting large-scale coronavirus restrictions are about to hit the north of England.

But rather than explaining what the reports mean and defending the restrictions, Jenrick was accused of appearing on the programme and saying "absolutely nothing".



