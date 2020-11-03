Video
Robert Jenrick contradicts himself over second lockdown rules
- Credit: BBC
Robert Jenrick has joined fellow cabinet ministers in creating confusion about the rules which will apply when England’s second national lockdown begins on Thursday.
Communities Secretary Jenrick suggested that an entire household could meet up with a friend, before then contradicting himself.
The official guidance states that people in England can exercise or visit outdoor public places either with their household or one person from another household – although children under school-age with a parent will not count towards the limit on two people meeting outside.
On BBC Breakfast, Jenrick suggested households could go for a walk with one other person, and was questioned on this.
Presenter Louise Minchin said: “I think I heard you say that outside you can be one household, plus one other person, is that what you meant and is that right?”
Jenrick replied: “Yes, that’s right.”
Minchin said: “So a family could go for a walk, with, for example, a friend?”
The housing secretary answered: “Yes.”
However, when Minchin pressed him, asking whether this applied to four people and one person, Jenrick said: “Yes, so you can go out in your own household, or with one other person.”
It follows chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove apologising after incorrectly indicating that people could play a round of golf or game of tennis with a friend.
