Robert Jenrick insists there will be no further changes to Christmas coronavirus restrictions
- Credit: Parliament Live
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insisted there will be no further changes to the Christmas plans despite speculation that more areas of England could be moved into a Tier 4 lockdown.
The communities secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Covid operations committee will examine “what more we know now about the new variant” and its prevalence across the country.
“We know it’s very heavily concentrated in London and the East of England and the South East, but it’s not exclusively so, it’s also present more widely – that’s a source of concern,” he said.
But “tomorrow is Christmas Eve, we don’t have any intention of changing the guidelines with respect to Christmas”.
He went on: “We are not going to change people’s plans 24, 48 hours ahead of Christmas.
You may also want to watch:
“However, the prime minister and others have been very clear that, even outside of Tier 4, there is a strong degree of personal judgment to be exercised here.
“It’s still up to people to come to a conclusion as to how many members of their family or other households they want to bring together on Christmas Day.
Most Read
- 1 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
- 2 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 3 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
- 4 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
- 5 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
- 6 Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
- 7 Priti Patel 'caused legal storm' with 'ill-advised' tweet about migrant deaths
- 8 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
- 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 10 Government member calls for no-deal Brexit
“The strong advice is to keep it small, to keep it short and therefore to be safe.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.