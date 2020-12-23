News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Robert Jenrick insists there will be no further changes to Christmas coronavirus restrictions

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:47 AM December 23, 2020   
Robert Jenrick speaks in the House of Commons

Robert Jenrick speaks in the House of Commons - Credit: Parliament Live

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insisted there will be no further changes to the Christmas plans despite speculation that more areas of England could be moved into a Tier 4 lockdown.

The communities secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Covid operations committee will examine “what more we know now about the new variant” and its prevalence across the country.

“We know it’s very heavily concentrated in London and the East of England and the South East, but it’s not exclusively so, it’s also present more widely – that’s a source of concern,” he said.

But “tomorrow is Christmas Eve, we don’t have any intention of changing the guidelines with respect to Christmas”.

He went on: “We are not going to change people’s plans 24, 48 hours ahead of Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

“However, the prime minister and others have been very clear that, even outside of Tier 4, there is a strong degree of personal judgment to be exercised here.

“It’s still up to people to come to a conclusion as to how many members of their family or other households they want to bring together on Christmas Day.

Most Read

  1. 1 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
  2. 2 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
  3. 3 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
  1. 4 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
  2. 5 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
  3. 6 Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
  4. 7 Priti Patel 'caused legal storm' with 'ill-advised' tweet about migrant deaths
  5. 8 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
  6. 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
  7. 10 Government member calls for no-deal Brexit

“The strong advice is to keep it small, to keep it short and therefore to be safe.”

Robert Jenrick
Coronavirus
Christmas

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
German comedians have satirised 'The Crown' with a version about Boris Johnson and Brexit.

Boris Johnson | Video

German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock on The Andrew Marr Show

Andrew Marr | Video

Andrew Marr rips into Matt Hancock for 'playing politics' over coronavirus

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Anti-Brexit campaigners' placards outside the Houses of Parliament

Polling Figures | Opinion

The big Brexit lie has been rumbled

Jim Chisolm

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus