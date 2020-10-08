Minister says 10pm curfew is 'just common sense' when asked to explain the science

Published: 1:58 PM October 8, 2020

A cabinet minister has refuted calls to provide the science behind the government's 10pm curfew decision - insisting it was a “commonsensical view”.

Robert Jenrick insisted the approach was similar to “well-run, sensible, rational governments” when he was asked to defend the measure.

He told Sky News: “There is a commonsensical view that given that the virus thrives on human contact, the longer that you stay indoors, the more contact you have with other people, the more likely you are to transmit the virus. That’s just common sense.

“The scientific advisers, the chief medical officer agree with that. We are also not an outlier in this, other countries which have got good governments Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands they’ve chosen to take a similar approach.

“There are cities in Europe not dissimilar to London like Paris, like Brussels which have gone even further in terms of the restrictions they have on hospitality.”

Downing Street has confirmed a vote will take place in the Commons on the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants, paving the way for a potential rebellion from Conservative backbenchers.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The Leader of the House has set out the business for next week. What you can see from that is we expect a debate and a vote to take place on the floor of the House next Tuesday in relation to the issue of the 10pm closing time.”