Former Brexit Party MEP dies in diving accident in the Bahamas
The New European
- Credit: EU Parliament
A former Brexit Party MEP has died in a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas.
Robert Rowland, 54, represented the South East of England at the European Parliament from July 2019 until December 2020.
Nigel Farage announced the death of the father-of-four, who was born in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, on the website of the Reform Party, the new name for the Brexit Party.
He said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Robert Rowland, after a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas.
“Following a successful career in the City, Robert was an enthusiastic Brexit Party MEP and larger than life character. He leaves a wife, Lisa Marie, and four children.
“On behalf of myself, and all those who were involved with the Brexit Party, I extend our sincerest condolences to his family.”
