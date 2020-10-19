Video
Royal Mint to produce more Brexit coins after MPs complain they can't get them
- Credit: PA
The Royal Mint is to produce more commemorative Brexit coins over the next two weeks after MPs complained they were unable to get hold of them.
More than two million of the special edition 50p coins - originally distributed on January 31 - will be produced for shops in the coming weeks, despite many restricting the use of physical money.
Already 7.5 million had been produced, with some Remainers threatening to take them out of circulation earlier this year after the then chancellor Sajid Javid announced the proposals.
Anne Jessop, the chief executive at Royal Mint, explained there would be more in response to a question from Tory Brexiteer Richard Holden MP at a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.
He said: "Just on a personal interest, I've still not managed to get my hands on a Brexit 50p. Are you doing any more runs of those because I'd really like one.
"Several colleagues have also asked about them".
Jessop explained: "There will be 10 million going into circulation and 7.5 million have already gone in.
"But later this month the others will go into circulation, so hopefully you will be able to get one."
Holden said it was "good to know" and that his "constituents will also be pleased" to hear he might be able to get one at the post office or bank, as the chair of the committee urged Holden to move the discussion on.
The coins are inscribed with the message: "Peace prosperity and friendship with all nations", and come as the UK cancelled Brexit talks, with ministers telling the European Union negotiators not to bother turning up for further discussions.
The new set will arrive in shops at the same time new diversity coins will hit shops celebrating the contribution that minority communities have made to the UK’s shared history.
These feature the words “Diversity built Britain” and a geodome, representing connection and strength.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak commissioned the coins earlier this year following discussion with the We Too Built Britain campaign, which works for fair representation of minority communities’ contributions across all walks of life.
