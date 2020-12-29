'I don't want to be a part of it' - Labour MP on why she'll defy Keir Starmer over Brexit deal

Video

Published: 1:24 PM December 29, 2020

A Labour MP has explained why she will defy the party leadership over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

Appearing on Channel 4 News, Rupa Huq said she "doesn't want to be a part" of the consequences of voting to support the deal.

"It's a relief that a deal has been done because obviously if you're jumping out of a plane it's better to have some sort of parachute.

"But every economic analysis has shown - from the Treasury's own analysis to think tanks - has shown the economy will shrink.

"We're going to suffer some almighty shocks."

She continued: "I personally think this will be seriously economically damaging and I don't want to be a part of that.

"I would rather the Conservatives own their deal".

She joins a number of Labour politicians who have spoken out against Johnson's "rotten" deal.