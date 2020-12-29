Video
'I don't want to be a part of it' - Labour MP on why she'll defy Keir Starmer over Brexit deal
- Credit: Channel 4 News
A Labour MP has explained why she will defy the party leadership over Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.
Appearing on Channel 4 News, Rupa Huq said she "doesn't want to be a part" of the consequences of voting to support the deal.
"It's a relief that a deal has been done because obviously if you're jumping out of a plane it's better to have some sort of parachute.
"But every economic analysis has shown - from the Treasury's own analysis to think tanks - has shown the economy will shrink.
"We're going to suffer some almighty shocks."
She continued: "I personally think this will be seriously economically damaging and I don't want to be a part of that.
"I would rather the Conservatives own their deal".
MORE: Caroline Lucas says she'll reject Brexit deal to avoid being 'complicit in creation of poorer smaller UK'
She joins a number of Labour politicians who have spoken out against Johnson's "rotten" deal.
