Former Scottish Tory leader criticises Boris Johnson's voter ID proposals
- Credit: PA
Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has criticised government proposals that would force voters to provide photo I.D. before casting their ballot.
Davidson branded the proposals "total b*****ks" during an appearance on ITV's Peston show.
She said: "In terms of this particular part of the Queen’s speech, I think it’s total b******ks and I think it’s trying to give a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.
"Given where we are and the year we’ve had, we’ve got real problems to solve in this country and the idea that this is some sort of legislative priority I think is for the birds."
The proposals are aimed at reducing voter fraud across the country, but the government has not produced a huge amount of evidence of wide-scale wrongdoing.
Davidson added: "I think they can’t cite any evidence of it because I don’t think there’s ever any evidence to cite."
The proposals were mentioned as part of the Queen's Speech on Tuesday, which is written by the government to mark the start of the parliamentary year and outlines the prime minister's agenda.
The plans would restrict the right to vote for those who fail to produce photographic I.D.
Under the current system, any registered voter can cast a ballot at their local polling station by giving their name and address.
When the proposals were announced, critics attacked the government and the prime minister, arguing the move would disenfranchise more than two million voters.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “It tramples over civil liberties and it discriminates.
“The prime minister must know that introducing compulsory voter ID will suppress turnout.
“It will disproportionately impact ethnic minorities and it will weaken our democracy. Labour will have no part in that.”
