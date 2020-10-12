Farmers to hold 'Save British Farming' protest over Brexit risk to food standards
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Farmers are to hold a protest outside parliament to make their voices heard over the threat of Brexit deals to their livelihoods as MPs prepare to vote on the government's Agriculture Bill.
In a warning to the risk of Brexit to food standards, farmers will assemble at New Covent Garden from 1pm on Monday as part of a protest planned by campaign group Save British Farming before heading to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and Parliament Square in Westminster as MPs prepare to vote on amendments proposed by peers.
The House of Lords last month amended the Bill in a bid to block the import of foodstuffs produced abroad with lower animal welfare standards, amid warnings over chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef entering the UK market from the US.
The government is expected to overturn the amendment in the Commons, and has consistently argued that existing protections are already in place and they have no intention of watering them down.
National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said she wants to see a body of technical experts put together to analyse trade deals and assess the level of food protections in place before MPs go on to have a “final say” on the proposed agreement.
You may also want to watch:
“At the moment we are talking about the complex issue of food safety – so, chlorination of chicken, chemical treatment of chicken, hormone-treated beef,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“The US could easily come here and say to our Government ‘Test it, it’s safe’. We would have to test it and it would be safe – scientifically it is safe.
Most Read
- 1 Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new lockdown measures
- 2 Anger over government branded adverts suggesting ballet dancers retrain in digital
- 3 Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU
- 4 Matt Hancock denies breaking 10pm curfew as government source insists he did make tasteless joke
- 5 These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
- 6 New Tory strongholds and wealthy seats avoid lockdown, leaked emails show
- 7 Dominic Raab 'wooing' Joe Biden over No 10 fears Donald Trump will lose US election
- 8 Self-imposed Brexit deadline will determine the era of 'Johnsonism'
- 9 44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender
- 10 Former Tory chancellor says Keir Starmer is 'immediately' ready for No 10 in warning to former colleagues
“But the point is there are no federal laws in the US on how you keep your animals, on your stocking density, on your light.”
Labour is calling on ministers to put a “guarantee in law” that food standards will not be lowered as a result of the trade deals it is currently seeking with the US, Australia and others.
Shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard said: “The government have said they back our British standards and farmers – it’s time to put their money where their mouth is.
“Ministers keep promising they’ll maintain high animal welfare and environmental standards after Brexit, but there’s still a serious threat that they will drop that promise to get the trade deals they’re so desperate to secure with Donald Trump and others.
“If the government are serious about maintaining our high UK standards post-Brexit, they should get a guarantee in law, and support Labour’s amendment on Monday to safeguard our standards and back British farmers.
“To vote out their own manifesto commitment to protect food standards from their flagship food and Agriculture Bill is absurd.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.