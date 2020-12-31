Campaign launched to take Scotland back into European Union
The new director of Scotland-based campaign group eu+me has pledged the campaign to rejoin the Eurpean Union begins now.
In a blog on the eu+me website, leading businessman Alastair MacColl, said the group will now concentrate on building impetus for Scotland regaining its “rightful” place at the heart of Europe, “inch by inch, issue by issue”.
The blog, entitled ‘Still European’, confirms MacColl’s commitment to working with other pro-Europeans to maintain and build on Scotland’s European identity and campaign for the “rights, freedoms and opportunities that we’ve always enjoyed”.
He said: “When I wake up on January 1, I’ll still be European. That identity and the values that underpin it won’t have changed. But a whole series of rights, benefits and freedoms will have been taken from me without my consent….
“…But, the process of understanding how Scotland and the wider the UK will negotiate life outside the EU is just beginning. With so many crucial issues still unresolved this trade deal just marks the start of a new relationship with Europe….
“So, rather than leaving the definition of that relationship to politicians, it’s more important than ever that we work together to campaign for the rights, freedoms and opportunities that we’ve always enjoyed. Inch by inch and issue by issue. They’re simply too important to relinquish easily.”
Although the campaign focuses on Scotland, it supports other UK nations rejoining the European Union too.
