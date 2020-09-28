Douglas Ross criticises SNP handling of universities - but ducks criticising Tory response

Video

Published: 5:19 PM September 28, 2020 Updated: 5:41 PM September 28, 2020

Scotland's Tory Party leader, Douglas Ross, was caught out supporting Westminster's handling of the coronavirus crisis on university campuses while berating Scotland for taking the same action.

Appearing on Good Morning Scotland, Ross criticised the Scottish government for allowing students back at university as a second coronavirus wave took hold.

He said Holyrood should have given students "crystal clear" advice before they moved into their "halls of horror".

Host Gary Robertson pointed out that "exactly the same thing" was happening in England, which is run a Tory government.

He asked: "You describe what is happening in Scotland as a shambles – I presume you would say the same of the situation in England?"

Ross responded sheepishly: "Well, let's see what happens in England."

Robertson interjected: "We already know what's happening – students in Manchester at the Metropolitan University said they were being prevented from leaving by security guards and police. They were told if they leave, they can't come back.

“If it's a shambles in Scotland, and the same situation pertains in England, you must describe that as a shambles too surely?"

Ross said he was had "just said that" and urged Westminster to learn lessons from Holyrood's handling of the crisis.

"I hope, beyond anything else, that the UK government look at what has happened in Scotland, and get the guidance out there before all the colleges and universities go back and that guidance is crystal clear,” he said.

Robertson asked: "So provide the same clarity that the Scottish government has provided?"

The Scottish Tory leader answered: "Well the Scottish government provided that clarity four days later after having changed their decisions every day up until then.

"[The UK government] need to ensure everything's in place before all the colleges and universities provide go back."

On Twitter, @PhantomPower14 wrote: "Scotland. A shambles! No clarity! England? Let’s see what happens. @Douglas4Moray⁩ off to an early start with the hypocrisy today on Covid campus lockdowns."⁦

@MrMalky posted: "Douglas Ross hoisted on his own petard."

Scotland. A shambles! No clarity!

England?

Let’s see what happens.

⁦@Douglas4Moray⁩ off to an early start with the hypocrisy today on Covid campus lockdowns. ⁦@ScotTories⁩ #bbcgms pic.twitter.com/fk0p5cFB2L — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 28, 2020

Thousands of university students across England and Scotland have been forced to self-isolate on campus following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Governments in Holyrood and Westminster have said they are prioritising getting students back home for Christmas but refused to promise their release.