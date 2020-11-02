Brexit is fuelling Scottish independence, Tories warned
- Credit: PA
Brexit and the UK government’s handling of it has undermined the case for the union and is driving up support for independence, the Scottish Conservative leader has warned.
Douglas Ross said there has been a failure to resolve Brexit divisions and the SNP government at Holyrood “benefits from intergovernmental disputes”.
He suggested there is a perception that England and Scotland no longer share the same values in the wake of Brexit and that is boosting support for the break-up of the UK rather than a strong argument for independence.
In a keynote speech for the right-wing Policy Exchange think tank, Mr Ross said: “Brexit has been damaging to support for the UK because it undermined, in the eyes of many, those shared values.”
He added: “Last month I said that independence was not inevitable, I truly believe that is the case.
You may also want to watch:
“The bonds that we share across our four nations and between the people and communities that make up our country are deeper and more essential now than they have ever been.
“But you can’t ignore the way that Brexit – and how it’s been delivered – has undermined the perception that there are common, shared values that unite us.”
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 2 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 3 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
- 4 Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
- 5 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 6 Boris Johnson appears to forget son’s age when asked during visit to Northern Ireland
- 7 The key times for the US election results
- 8 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 9 Brexiteer says EU 'spiteful' to end fast-track lanes for Brits after Brexit
- 10 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'
He said devolution has been “found wanting” after being put “to the ultimate test” by the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week polling with Scots found that Boris Johnson's leadership was the reason 79% of swing voters were moving towards the break up of the UK.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.