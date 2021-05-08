Why can't the English see what the Scots and Welsh can?

Opinion

First Minister and SNP party leader Nicola Sturgeon delivers her speech on stage after retaining her seat for Glasgow Southside at the count for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections - Credit: PA

The results in Scotland and Wales shows voters turned their backs on Boris Johnson, so why not in England?

Why can so many English people not see through Boris Johnson? The Scots and Welsh clearly can - it was as heartening to see the election results north and west of Little England as it was disheartening to see the latter turn increasingly blue.

An increasing majority of the English are very happy to support a pompous, privileged, entitled, blustering liar who promises much but delivers very little - where is that much-vaunted plan for social care, where are all the promised benefits from Brexit?

When will there be an unrigged inquiry into the failings of his management of Covid? Why are there still fires in blocks of flats with illegal cladding?

The Scots and Welsh obviously prefer honest politicians who at least try to act with integrity and believe in a progressive social policy. The contrast between Johnson and serious, sincere politicians could not be greater. No wonder he does not dare to show his face north of the border.

So why do so many people vote for him and his party? Do you want a bragging arrogant chancer who operates in a values-free bubble and gets away with it as your leader, or would you rather have someone competent? Scotland and Wales are great places to live...

Phil Green







