Labour frontbencher refuses to rule out dropping support for freedom of movement

Published: 9:11 AM May 10, 2021

Labour's new national campaign co-ordinator has refused to rule out the party adopting a new policy for freedom of movement.

In 2019, Labour's manifesto committed the party to extending rights, with Keir Starmer pledging to his supporters that he would "defend free movement as we leave the EU" during the leadership race.

But after Brexit took place the Labour leader acknowledged, claiming “the last thing anybody wants including the EU is to start again from scratch with this treaty”.

Now Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood, promoted in the latest reshuffle, has dodged a question on the party's policy.







It follows the promotion of Rachel Reeves to shadow chancellor, who previously claimed Labour must accept voters want to see free movement ended.

“There has to be a policy review process which we are now going to embark on together, as a movement, to try and work out what is the programme that we need to be offering the country,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“That’s the point of a policy review process, and that’s the correct and proper place for us to have this debate.

“It can’t just be a debate we have with ourselves, it has to be a platform that speaks to the public, and that’s the thing that all of us in the party have to gear ourselves towards.”