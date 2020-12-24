Poll
Poll: Should Labour vote against a Brexit deal?
With a vote expected next week on a Brexit deal, we want to know what you think Labour should do.
Labour is being encouraged to vote against such a deal, despite its insistence, it wants to see Brexit resolved with an agreement with the European Union, and ministers claiming it would not frustrate the process.
Alastair Campbell writes for The New European: "I just cannot for the life of me fathom why anyone would want to co-own this enterprise. If they get a deal it doesn’t even need a vote as they have the mandate already and there will only be one so Johnson can do what he likes to do - theatre and game-playing politics.
"If he gets a deal it is almost certain to get through without Labour votes.
"So let them have it on those terms. Their Brexit. Their deal. Their Covid. And they have ballsed up the lot of it. Then get on with preparing a modern agenda for a better future and do not let them put an albatross that they killed around your neck."
But others claim Starmer must show Labour has changed after the general election defeat, with the claim voting against the deal could risk a no-deal Brexit.
What do you think Labour should do? Vote in our poll.
