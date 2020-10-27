Tory MP says he wants to keep Boris Johnson 'honest' and delivering on promises
- Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament
A Tory MP who signed a letter to Boris Johnson over Covid-19 measures in the north of England said he wants to "keep the prime minister honest" and delivering on his promises.
Simon Fell, the MP for Barrow and Furness, was one of 55 Conservative MPs calling for a roadmap for Northern constituencies out of lockdown.
Speaking to LBC Radio, he explained: "This is about creating a roadmap and we know about this review process, but if we look across the North in particular, we've seen places that have been stuck in this position for a long time. What we need to see is what steps we need and they might have to be tailored to start getting them out of there.
Fell insisted that the group of signatories were "very supportive of Boris" and recognise that he "won the North because he tapped into something".
And he said that the purpose of the letter is about "keeping the prime minister and Number 10 honest" and delivering on promises.
Referencing the voters in his constituency, he explained: "The clear message from my voters to me was they leant me their vote.
You may also want to watch:
"It's about showing we understand the North, and we understand communities like mine have felt left behind - not just for four years but for 40 years.
"We need to start levelling up and what that means is putting the infrastructure in there so that our communities can stand on their own two feet and thrive."
Most Read
- 1 Piers Morgan must expose the government's Brexit betrayal
- 2 Public slams Brexit Party tweet which shames Tory MPs who voted against free school meals
- 3 Brexiteer Prue Leith quits Tory Party after government votes down motion to protect UK food standards
- 4 Boris Johnson warned majority will be 'wiped out' over treatment towards north of England
- 5 Boris Johnson 'frantically repositioning' himself for Donald Trump to lose election
- 6 Peers set to remove law-breaking sections of Boris Johnson's Brexit bill
- 7 James Cleverly mocked after telling people to 'look at how they're doing in Wales'
- 8 UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election
- 9 Minister says Dido Harding is working '19-hours a day' on Test and Trace
- 10 Second shop owner bans Tory MPs who voted against free school meals motion
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.