Senior Tory MP calls for Brexit extension saying it's 'time for maturity'
- Credit: Parliament TV
A senior Tory MP has called for a Brexit extension - claiming it's "time for maturity".
Simon Hoare, the chairman of the Northern Ireland select committee, said that he wants to see the clock "temporarily stopped" on Brexit talks.
The MP for North Dorset said that there is now no time for parliament to scrutinise a deal and that the dangers of a no-deal Brexit on the economy is "alarming".
He tweeted: "With worsening Covid situation & time of the year I’d really like to see the clock temporarily “stopped” on Brexit talks.
"There’s no Parly time to scrutinise and agree a Deal and daily clarity of the dangers to our already pressured economy of No Deal is alarming.
You may also want to watch:
"Time for maturity"
He is one of the first Tory MPs to call for an extension after Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon led the calls on Sunday.
His call received support from those warning about the dangers of a no-deal Brexit.
Most Read
- 1 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
- 2 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 3 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2014 prediction proven right
- 4 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 5 The big Brexit lie has been rumbled
- 6 EU vice president says sovereignty debate in Brexit talks is 'totally pathetic'
- 7 Brexiteer MP pilloried after accusing France of acting like 'dictators' over Dover Port blockade
- 8 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 9 Tory MP calls on Matt Hancock to resign following new Tier 4 Covid restrictions
- 10 Senior Tory MP calls for Brexit extension saying it's 'time for maturity'
"Well said," wrote one. "We’ve already left the EU, Brexiters have got what they wanted, it’s only sensible to pause now, extend transition until people are vaccinated and a good deal is found and businesses prepared".
Jan Bird tweeted: "The prospect of No Deal has been alarming since June 2016, Simon. But thank you for raising this now. We elect MPs to scrutinise, and to make laws based on sound principles, not to scrabble in the mud to deliver anything as long as it vaguely matches an election promise."
Matthew Green said: "A welcome call from Simon Hoare. Need many more Tory MPs calling for this if there's to be slightest chance of outbreak of sanity & maturity in the Govt & a request to extend transition period. Sadly sanity & maturity are not words associated with many Tory MPs."
But Marilyn Cash wanted his calls to go further. She replied: "The really sensible thing to do would be to rejoin the EU. We have heard the democracy argument about leave winning the vote but no-one voted for the shambles it has become. Time to stop pandering to the ERG and put the country first."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.