BBC News anchor causes laughter with quip about Matt Hancock

Published: 4:04 PM September 28, 2020 Updated: 4:06 PM September 28, 2020

BBC News anchor Simon McCoy has caused a reporter to break into laughter as the pair waited for Matt Hancock to appear the dispatch box in the House of Commons.

McCoy and political reporter Chris Mason were waiting for the health secretary to provide an update to MPs on the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Mason was asked to fill in after Hancock failed to appear at the dispatch box on time, leaving the pair to continue talking about the latest political developments.

He referenced the number of Tory MPs unhappy with the government's attempt to keep politicians out of the key decisions for tackling coronavirus.

"So yeah Matt Hancock will be looking over his shoulder as well as across the chamber as this debate rumbles on, because plenty of Conservative MPs are increasingly restless."

It prompted McCoy to ask: "Do you want the good news or the bad?"

"There's no sign of Matt Hancock, let me guess, is that what it is?" responded Mason.

"I don't know if that's the good or the bad news!" the anchor told the reporter.

"Well it means we'll have to keep on talking," the presenter is told as they both laugh.

"You've got two minutes to fill," explained the presenter. "Let's talk about something else, which we need to talk about, and that is of course Brexit which is back this week with vengeance."

"I can talk about Brexit for more than two minutes, so problem solved," replied Mason.