Commons speaker considers debate on Boris Johnson's 'inaccuracies'

Published: 9:24 AM April 27, 2021

The leaders of six Westminster opposition parties have called for a debate on the prime minister's "inaccuracies" in parliament - Credit: PA

The leaders of six Westminster opposition parties will meet with Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to discuss holding a debate on Boris Johnson's "inaccuracies" in parliament.

The Liberal Democrats, Greens, SNP, Plaid Cyrmu, SDLP and Alliance Party will attend the talks with Sir Lindsay.







Labour has said it will not back the call for a debate while the Speaker's office declined to comment ahead of the meeting.

The meeting follows the publication of a letter last week in which the parties called for a debate "to challenge the prime minister's persistent failure to give accurate information to the House of Commons".

The letter listed a number of incorrect claims made by the prime minister including reference to details of Covid-related contracts being available in the public domain.

You may also want to watch:

A High Court ruling this year found the government had acted unlawfully by not publishing all details on time.

Another was in February this year in which Johnson said that "Bridgend would be one of the great centres of battery manufacturing in Britain", which the government later said was wrong.

It also follows a video posted on Twitter by campaigner Peter Stefanovic outlining what he labelled "clear evidence" of the prime minister "misleading parliament". The clip racked up more than 12.8 million views.

Downing Street has said Johnson has conducted himself "according to the ministerial code".

Under House of Commons rules, MPs are not permitted to accuse one another of lying - or similar behaviour - in the chamber, which would make any debate on the prime minister's "inaccuracies" and statements difficult.

However, the ministerial code does state that it is "of paramount importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity".

Another standard public office holders - The Nolan Principal - dictates that officials and ministers must be "accountable to the public for their decisions" and "truthful" - a principle which Downing Street says the prime minister follows closely.

If a debate does go ahead and a vote is held on any motion submitted, it is unlikely to pass, with the Conservatives set to oppose.