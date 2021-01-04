Leavers in Spain mocked after complaining Brexit leaves them without UK television
A British couple who voted Brexit and then moved to Spain have been ridiculed after they were no longer able to access UK programmes abroad due to new post-Brexit streaming rules.
The duo, whose daughter posted about the whole ordeal on Twitter, were cut off from watching Only Fools and Horses on their Sky app.
Joey, whose parents now live in Spain, shared several photos explaining why.
One photo, a screengrab of what seems to be Sky's policies, shows that members would no longer "be entitled to stream Sky outside the UK".
It went on: "From January 2021, the UK will no longer be part of the EU, we we won't be able to provide this service in the same way".
Britain officially left the EU single market and customs union at 11pm on December 31.
The departure comes after Boris Johnson struck a trade deal with the EU on Christmas eve that saw an end to frictionless trade between the two trading partners.
Twitter users lapped up the irony of the situation.
@MoveSumit posted: "I'm so sorry, but I'm laughing way too hard".
@GodnoMarsus wrote: "And that's what we call: KARMA."
Anna Woronkowicz added: "Ah the irony."
Jacqui O said: "I shouldn't laugh, but Brexit is the gift that keeps on giving."
Auchterturra described the situation as "death by a thousand little cuts," while one user called it "Brexit backlash".
