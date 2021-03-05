TV producers launch casting call for Michael Gove lookalikes for new political drama
- Credit: PA
Sky producers are searching for a Michael Gove lookalike to play the cabinet minister in the upcoming series, This Sceptred Isle.
The five-part drama charts events surrounding the prime minister, Downing Street, and the country during the first wave of the global pandemic.
A casting brief says producers are searching for a "male, in his early 50s, upper middle class, well-spoken" who is based in the UK. Prior acting experience is not necessary.
A TV source says: "This is the perfect role for anyone who’s ever been made fun of for looking or sounding like Michael Gove. What a way to show all those that have ridiculed you by getting a part in a huge Sky drama like this."
This Sceptred Isle will air next autumn on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.
You may also want to watch:
Kenneth Branagh - who played Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express - has been cast as Boris Johnson.
The show is co-written by Michael Winterbottom – creator of The Trip series with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon – and Kieron Quirke, who was behind BBC Three’s Cuckoo.
Most Read
- 1 EU drops vote to ratify Brexit deal after Boris Johnson 'violates' agreement
- 2 Sunlit Uplands: As shellfish war rages, the net closes around George Eustice
- 3 Government plans £30bn cut in NHS day-to-day spending from April
- 4 Boris Johnson: Liar of the land
- 5 Commons speaker lashes out at Rishi Sunak for 'dashing off' to Budget press conference
- 6 My very undiplomatic comments about Boris Johnson
- 7 Former Home Office boss settles tribunal claim against Priti Patel with 'substantial' payout
- 8 Police to investigate 'sinister graffiti' in Belfast mentioning Michael Gove
- 9 Tory MP suggests most Britons are 'economically illiterate' for supporting chancellor
- 10 EU ‘simply cannot trust’ No 10 after NI Protocol move, says Irish foreign secretary
The show is based on testimonies of those working in Downing Street, the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, the Department of Health, hospitals, and care homes.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.