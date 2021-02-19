Tories fume over Nicola Sturgeon's decision to allow EU flag to fly all year round
- Credit: PA
Scottish government buildings will be allowed to continue flying the EU flag alongside the saltire every day of the year, the SNP has said.
The EU is only raised on May 9 to celebrate Europe Day. By contrast, the Union Flag will only be flown one day a year - Remembrance Sunday.
The move did not go down well within the Tory Party.
Conservative MSP Dean Lockhart said: "The UK has left the EU, so Nicola Sturgeon’s personal decision to order the flying of the EU flag on Scottish government buildings makes no sense.
"It reconfirms the SNP’s refusal to accept referendum results and their ongoing focus on constitutional issues at the expense of more important priorities. But we should not be surprised. Like all nationalists, Sturgeon is obsessed with flags."
You may also want to watch:
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: "Token gestures such as this serve no purpose other than to distract from the extreme challenges facing Scotland."
UK minister James Cleverly told LBC radio: "She’s really not good at listening to people when they make their voices known at referenda.
Most Read
- 1 Iain Duncan Smith appointed post-Brexit Britain government adviser
- 2 The trapdoor opening up for EU citizens
- 3 Tories call on Boris Johnson to reopen Brexit deal claiming it leaves UK 'less safe and less secure'
- 4 ‘I think you need to mute’, Boris Johnson tells Angela Merkel at G7 virtual meeting
- 5 More firms relocate to the Netherlands to avoid post-Brexit uncertainty
- 6 Tories fume over Nicola Sturgeon's decision to allow EU flag to fly all year round
- 7 Man charged over alleged threats to anti-Brexit politicians
- 8 My issue with the Union flag
- 9 SUNLIT UPLANDS: Cheese importers kick up a stink over Brexit
- 10 The press and its shameful indulgence of Boris Johnson
"Politicians should deal with the world as it is and rather than the world as they wish it was."
A spokesman for the Scottish government said: "The EU flag is flown to reflect the overwhelming vote of the people of Scotland to remain in Europe, and as a mark of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of EU citizens who to call Scotland home despite Brexit."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.