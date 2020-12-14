SNP plans to vote down Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
The SNP has indicated that it will vote down Boris Johnson's Brexit deal - despite saying a deal would be better than the "complete disruption" of a no-deal Brexit.
Appearing on Good Morning Scotland, the party's Brexit secretary said it could not back something that is "the wrong thing for Scotland".
He explained: “There will be two things; one is what is in the deal – but I find it difficult to imagine that any deal will be one which will be sufficient for Scotland. We voted against this but we won’t make any difference to this in terms of it, unfortunately.
“What we should be doing is saying this is utter folly even at this moment, look at this and imagine what a huge mistake you are making, which actually we now know is the view supported by the majority of people throughout the UK.”
Asked whether the way forward is to let SNP MPs decide to vote for it but to make clear that they are not happy with it, he said: “Why on Earth would we vote for the first time ever for a Brexit solution which is utterly the wrong thing for Scotland?
“The real alternative is to say stop this folly, and if Boris Johnson were to give that choice I can guarantee what we would vote for.”
His comments came after Labour suggested it may be minded to support an agreement.
