Video
Spanish foreign minister praised for explanation of deadlock in Brexit trade talks
- Credit: Twitter
Spain's foreign minister has been praised for her explanation of why Brexit trade talks between Britain and the EU are failing.
Arancha González said trade deals are developed to establish interdependence between parties, and not independence, which she says is likely to be the key barrier to progress.
González's comment comes after the UK and EU ruled out setting a new deadline after deciding to extend discussions beyond Sunday.
Appearing on Sky News, González said: "At the heart of this, whether it's on fishing or whether it's on the level playing field, it's a very stark situation.
"I've done many trade agreements in my life and trade agreements are not about trying to assert one's independence, they are made to manage our interdependence and this is what is at stake here."
MORE: Brexiteer swiftly corrected following UK 'sovereignty' claim on Question Time
She added: "Let's agree that this trade deal that we are building post-Brexit is not to assert people's sovereignty - trade deals are not meant to do that. It's pretty clear when you do a trade deal that you're a sovereign nation.
"They're made to manage interdependence. The UK and the European Union are interdependent; so, let's build a deal that reflects the need to manage this interdependence."
Most Read
- 1 Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'
- 2 Ed Miliband dismantles presenter's defence of 'oven-ready' Brexit pledge
- 3 Boris Johnson under renewed pressure as new polling finds two-thirds of Brits want a Brexit deal
- 4 Spanish foreign minister praised for explanation of deadlock in Brexit trade talks
- 5 Post-Brexit Cornwall to receive only 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding
- 6 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 7 Brexit ploy to 'make Britain low tax, low regulation economy', claims Alastair Campbell
- 8 Labour MP launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson for suggesting no-deal Brexit would be 'wonderful'
- 9 Boris Johnson told he has 'no mandate' for no-deal Brexit as petition is handed in
- 10 Labour MP reprimanded after suggesting Boris Johnson is 'recreating Nazi Germany'
Twitter users praised the foreign minister.
@cambrensis posted: "A brief but comprehensive analysis of where this Tory govt has gone wrong."
Molly Scott Cato, a former Greens MEP for the South West, pointed out: "Trade deals are a mechanism to manage interdependence not to assert independence. British government has misunderstood this from the start."
MORE: BBC presenter demonstrates why Brexit 'fundamentally won't work' in two-and-a-half minute clip
David Henig, a director of the think tank European Centre For International Political Economy, posted: "Absolutely true, and actually a better description than the misleading 'free trade agreement'. Someone once suggested 'managed trade agreement' as more accurate."
Hugo Rifkind quipped: "So much of what we have become comes down to the fact that British people this smart simply don't go into politics."
Journalist Ian Fraser added: "It's strange how many European leaders sound more intelligent in their second language than British cabinet ministers do in their first."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.