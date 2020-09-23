Spitting Image characterises Priti Patel as a vampire

Published: 9:26 AM September 23, 2020 Updated: 9:33 AM September 23, 2020

Spitting Image have released new puppets representing cabinet members in Boris Johnson's government.

Michael Gove was said to be extremely "flattered" to be a puppet, despite the use of two genitals to form his face.

Dominic Raab on Spitting Image - Credit:: BritBox

Dominic Raab was represented as a karate black belt - a nod to his participation in the sport for 17 years.

Now home secretary Patel has been dressed up as a "vampire" as she becomes the latest minister to get the Spitting Image treatment.

Priti Patel speaking at a Conservative Party event. Photograph: Jacob King/PA. - Credit:: PA Archive/PA Images

Co-creator Roger Law said a team of artists had been working hard during lockdown to create the puppets - which include Boris Johnson and adviser Dominic Cummings.

“Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest."

He added: “As Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’. It’s time to come off furlough!”

Nick Heath quipped: "It'll be interesting to see what the puppet they make looks like, won't it?"

Stephen Farrow added: "I thought these were supposed to be caricatures?"