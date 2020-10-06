Boris Johnson's dad caught without a face mask for the third time in a week

Published: 4:10 PM October 6, 2020

Boris Johnson's father has been caught without a face mask in public for the third time in a week.

Stanley Johnson was pictured at an Underground station reading a newspaper with his mask lowered.

This is the third time the prime minister's father was captured flouting regulations around wearing face masks.

Last Tuesday, Johnson senior was spotted shopping without one and was then caught sitting in an airport lounge with his face covering lowered.

Although no one appears within two meters of Johnson during his latest run-in with the law, he could still face a £200 fine.

Last week, environment minister George Eustice and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt defended Johnson's actions.

"My view is that fines should be reserved for people wilfully and repeatedly breaching the regulations we have in place," Eustice told LBC radio.

"I don't think they're appropriate for people who make innocent areas or an oversight or forget something."

Their comments came hours before the prime minister refused to say if his father and Jeremy Corbyn, who was spotted attending a dinner with more than six people, should be fined.

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "In relation to individuals, it’s for police to determine what action to take.

"What the PM is clear on is the rules apply to everyone and everyone should follow them."

Rule-breakers face a £200 fine which doubles with each infringement to a maximum amount of £6,400.

When Johnson senior was first caught, he told the Mirror, which broke the story, that he was "extremely sorry" for the mistake.

He said: "I’m extremely sorry for the slip up and I would urge absolutely everybody to do everything they can to make sure they do follow the rules about masks and social distancing.”

He said he did not know the rules because he had been out of the country for past three weeks.