Boris Johnson warned of 'enormous' Tory rebellion over extending lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 10:23 AM November 20, 2020    Updated: 10:33 AM November 20, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on COVID-19 - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson will face an "enormous" backbench rebellion from his own party if he does not end lockdown in December, a Conservative MP has claimed.

Brexiteer Steve Baker, who has founded the Covid Recovery Group, said he had told whips they would vote against a third lockdown in the Commons.

He told the Telegraph: "I think the rebellion could be enormous if the Government doesn't end lockdown in December.

"Indeed, earlier I had a member of the government say to me that they'd made clear to the whips that they wouldn't be voting for a third lockdown.

"I think the politics of this are very clear. Our constituents are expressing to us all of the time the non-coronavirus costs of lockdown - whether it's livelihoods, not being able to see friends and family - to the business impacts are terrible.

"Basically, the suspension of normal life, the infringement of our liberties.

You may also want to watch:

He claimed that "scientists are highly incentivised to recommend lockdowns" and says that Boris Johnson must seek the advice of "multi-disciplinary experts complete with devil’s advocates".

He said: "That would give the prime minister options on how we proceeded because at the moment he is boxed in by this false idea that there's a single version of the truth in science.

"And I'm afraid this is a major mistake."


