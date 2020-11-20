Boris Johnson warned of 'enormous' Tory rebellion over extending lockdown
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson will face an "enormous" backbench rebellion from his own party if he does not end lockdown in December, a Conservative MP has claimed.
Brexiteer Steve Baker, who has founded the Covid Recovery Group, said he had told whips they would vote against a third lockdown in the Commons.
He told the Telegraph: "I think the rebellion could be enormous if the Government doesn't end lockdown in December.
"Indeed, earlier I had a member of the government say to me that they'd made clear to the whips that they wouldn't be voting for a third lockdown.
"I think the politics of this are very clear. Our constituents are expressing to us all of the time the non-coronavirus costs of lockdown - whether it's livelihoods, not being able to see friends and family - to the business impacts are terrible.
"Basically, the suspension of normal life, the infringement of our liberties.
You may also want to watch:
He claimed that "scientists are highly incentivised to recommend lockdowns" and says that Boris Johnson must seek the advice of "multi-disciplinary experts complete with devil’s advocates".
He said: "That would give the prime minister options on how we proceeded because at the moment he is boxed in by this false idea that there's a single version of the truth in science.
Most Read
- 1 Liz Truss unable to explain how UK-Japan deal is better than existing EU agreement
- 2 Nine best responses to Laurence Fox being scolded by The Pogues
- 3 EU official predicts UK will rejoin after poll shows support for bloc
- 4 EU dairy producer corrects UK minister over post-Brexit costs warning its products will increase in price
- 5 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 6 Tories who wrote character references for disgraced MP look to block media release
- 7 Outrage after Tory MP accused of Islamophobic tweets evades punishment
- 8 Labour MP says Boris Johnson's 'foulmouthededness has caught up with him'
- 9 Jacob Rees-Mogg likens awarding billions in unscrutinised PPE contracts to 'calling plumber out at 2am'
- 10 Speaker praised as he cuts off Boris Johnson's answer to SNP mid-sentence
"And I'm afraid this is a major mistake."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.