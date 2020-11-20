Boris Johnson warned of 'enormous' Tory rebellion over extending lockdown

Published: 10:23 AM November 20, 2020 Updated: 10:33 AM November 20, 2020

Boris Johnson will face an "enormous" backbench rebellion from his own party if he does not end lockdown in December, a Conservative MP has claimed.

Brexiteer Steve Baker, who has founded the Covid Recovery Group, said he had told whips they would vote against a third lockdown in the Commons.

He told the Telegraph: "I think the rebellion could be enormous if the Government doesn't end lockdown in December.

"Indeed, earlier I had a member of the government say to me that they'd made clear to the whips that they wouldn't be voting for a third lockdown.

"I think the politics of this are very clear. Our constituents are expressing to us all of the time the non-coronavirus costs of lockdown - whether it's livelihoods, not being able to see friends and family - to the business impacts are terrible.

"Basically, the suspension of normal life, the infringement of our liberties.

He claimed that "scientists are highly incentivised to recommend lockdowns" and says that Boris Johnson must seek the advice of "multi-disciplinary experts complete with devil’s advocates".

He said: "That would give the prime minister options on how we proceeded because at the moment he is boxed in by this false idea that there's a single version of the truth in science.

"And I'm afraid this is a major mistake."



