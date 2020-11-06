Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon banned from Twitter after suggesting medical expert's beheading
Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon has been permanently banned from Twitter for suggesting the beheading of Anthony Fauci, America's top public health adviser.
Bannon said he wanted to "pike" Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray's heads as a "warning" to bureaucrats.
Fauci, who Trump publicly slandered and suggested firing, has been assigned extra government security after receiving a number of death threats.
Discussing both men in an episode of his podcast War Room: Pandemic, Bannon said: "I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England.
"I’d put the heads on pikes. I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats."
"You either get with the programme or you’re gone – time to stop playing games," he added. "Blow it all up."
Bannon's co-host, Jack Maxley, appeared to agree and labelled the senior figures "traitors".
Maxley said: "You know what, Steve, yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia. These were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors."
Bannon responded: "That’s how you win the revolution.
“The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party. It was a civil war."
Twitter has permanently banned Bannon while YouTube has removed a clip of the conversation.
Fauci has consistently called on Americans to observe strict coronavirus guidelines to contain the pandemic which is contrary to President Trump's messaging of trying to downplay it.
Covid-19 has killed more than 230,000 people in the US, and the country recorded 100,000 daily cases for the first time on Thursday.
