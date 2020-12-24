Video
Police speak to anti-Brexit protester who called Boris Johnson a 'national disgrace'
- Credit: PA
The shouts of long-time anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray have been heard on Downing Street ahead of an announcement on a deal.
As the media descended outside Number 10 waiting for a statement from the prime minister, cries of “Boris Johnson – a national disgrace” from beyond the gates of Downing Street.
Bray is continuing his protest near the Foreign Office and began shouting shortly after loud music was played over a speaker system.
He shouted: “Boris Johnson – a liar, a cheat, a charlatan.
“Boris Johnson – a national disgrace.”
Police were seen speaking to the protester shortly after.
Johnson is expected to deliver his announcement on the Brexit deal from Downing Street later.
