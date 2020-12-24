News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Video

Police speak to anti-Brexit protester who called Boris Johnson a 'national disgrace'

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 2:09 PM December 24, 2020    Updated: 2:42 PM December 24, 2020
Police officers speak to an anti-Brexit protester at the gates of Downing Street, London

Police officers speak to an anti-Brexit protester at the gates of Downing Street, London - Credit: PA

The shouts of long-time anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray have been heard on Downing Street ahead of an announcement on a deal.

As the media descended outside Number 10 waiting for a statement from the prime minister, cries of “Boris Johnson – a national disgrace” from beyond the gates of Downing Street.

Bray is continuing his protest near the Foreign Office and began shouting shortly after loud music was played over a speaker system.

He shouted: “Boris Johnson – a liar, a cheat, a charlatan.

“Boris Johnson – a national disgrace.”

Police were seen speaking to the protester shortly after.

An anti-Brexit protester shouts from outside the gates of Downing Street, London

An anti-Brexit protester shouts from outside the gates of Downing Street, London - Credit: PA

Johnson is expected to deliver his announcement on the Brexit deal from Downing Street later.

Downing Street
Brexit
Boris Johnson

