Tory backbencher says MPs should be prioritized for Covid-19 vaccine

Published: 10:17 AM January 13, 2021

A Tory backbencher has said MPs should be vaccinated against the coronavirus before the rest of the public, arguing parliamentarians needed to "get our democracy back".

Steve Brine, who voted against the second national lockdown in November, said parliamentary staff should be included on the list because Westminster "is a shadow, at best, of itself".







Speaking to the Telegraph, Brine said: "We should do MPs and core house staff as well so we can get our democracy back – and we'd be up for that any time of day or night.

"Parliament is a shadow, at best, of itself and it's never been more important we can ask questions. Good policy comes through scrutiny, in my experience."

Brine also called for a 24-hour operation to deliver vaccines and that teachers should be included on the priority list when the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation reconvenes.

Responding to the comment, online outlet Guido Fawkes posted: "Can't think of anyone who should have a lower priority than Steve Brine."

You may also want to watch:

"Didn't take long for the MPs self interest to rise up, did it?" quipped @defencewithac.

Didn't take long for the MPs self interest to rise up, did it? https://t.co/EeRd6NJbIW — Defence With A 'C' (@defencewithac) January 12, 2021

Good to see that @BrineMP has his finger on the pulse of public opinion

🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/pRJGkrjO5O — David #RealDT Turner QC (@GreatStrides65) January 13, 2021

Tom Quinnen said the public should get a say on the matter.

"Why doesn't he put this idea out to a referendum? Pretty sure people would be happy to vote via social media - good chance to test direct democracy," he wrote.