Published: 9:47 AM October 20, 2020 Updated: 9:50 AM October 20, 2020

A Labour MP has called Dan Wootton a "complete and utter nutcase" after he suggested a strategy of herd immunity to tackle the coronavirus.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant labelled the talkRADIO drivetime show host "dangerous" after he suggsted that "science" has used herd immunity to deal with coronaviruses.

"You do understand that science has forever used herd immunity in order to deal with these coronaviruses," Wootton said.







"Do you subscribe to herd immunity?" interjected Bryant.

"Yes, and protecting the vulnerable," responded the radio host and The Sun newspaper executive editor.

Bryant shot back: "And how do you protect the vulnerable? Take me through how you protect the vulnerable."

When Wootton suggested the Great Barrington Declaration, a statement signed by a group of scientists calling for the end of Covid-19 lockdowns and a strategy of herd immunity, as a starting point for ideas, the Labour MP replied: "You're a nutcase.... you're a complete and utter nutcase and you're dangerous as well."

Wootton told the MP to "get off now", leading Bryant to abruptly hanging up.

"Well said, Chris!" tweeted Jonquil.

"Well, this is long overdue," quipped @CelticF1rst.

Jamie Stewart added: "That has made me respect @RhonddaBryant. He's jumped up my league table of politicians massively with that one point!"