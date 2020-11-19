Video
Labour MP says Boris Johnson's 'foulmouthededness has caught up with him'
- Credit: Parliament Live
A Labour MP has been rebuked by the speaker in the House of Commons after claiming Boris Johnson's "foulmouthed-edness has caught up with him".
Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi raised previous comments by the prime minister to point out that his remarks are likely to have made chances of a deal with the president-elect Joe Biden.
He told the Commons: "We’re all aware sadly that the prime minister has a litany of racist, sexist and homophobic remarks, but to the detriment of our national interest, it seems that some of his foulmouthed-edness has caught up with him. In particular, his derogatory remarks of president Obama being part-Kenyan…”
But his remarks sparked a call for order from speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who claimed the comments were not "linked to the question that’s been asked.”
But insisting that the question was linked, Singh Dhesi continued: “It seems (Johnson’s) foulmouthededness has now caught up with him, in particular his derogatory description of president Obama being part-Kenyan with an ancestral dislike for the British empire.”
Sir Lindsay, calling for order again, said: “I’m sorry, it has to be linked to the trade question. This is completely off beam. I’m sorry, but we’ve got to stick to the question. As important as the matter is, and quite rightly you wish to get there, this is not the question to do so.”
To protestations from the MP, he said: "I've got to make the judgement, and the judgement is it's not".
