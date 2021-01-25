Telegraph columnist accuses Angela Merkel for producing grounds for Brexit

Published: 11:49 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM January 25, 2021

A Telegraph columnist has blamed German chancellor Angela Merkel for Britain's decision to exit the European Union.

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard claimed Merkel was "more responsible for Brexit than any other political figure in Europe".







He used an Op-Ed in Sunday's paper said the chancellor's attempt to resuscitate the European Constitution had "sown the seeds of British exasperation" and attacked her stance on the Euro.

"This mismanagement of monetary union altered British perceptions of the EU before the Brexit Referendum," Evans-Pritchard lamented, adding her handling of the Eurozone debt crisis "led to the migration of several hundred thousand economic refugees from Southern Europe, and displaced flows from Eastern Europe into the UK".

He blamed for the rush of Syrian refugees into Europe and accused her of having "meddled enough with the constitutional machinery of Europe to irritate the British, but not enough to sort out the EU’s real problems or to make monetary union fit for purpose".

"He went on: "She installed ultra-integrationist Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission chief against British objections. This violated the Brussels convention that no major state is ever overruled on this key post. She refused a compromise despite warnings from David Cameron that a taste of Junckerism would further erode British consent for the EU, as proved to be the case."

He concluded:"'Mutti' is an admirable person and a canny, tactical politician but she will leave a set of unstable equilibria, a polite way of saying a trail of wreckage."

The article comes as Merkel prepares to step down and hand over the chancellorship to Armin Laschet, who narrowly won the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union party, which Merkel leads, over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote: "As the Brexit chickens come home to roost, Quitlings have turned their guns on Angela Merkel in their Brexit blame game. Sorry, but I can't take any article in the @Telegraph seriously, especially one written by some character called 'Ambrose'!"

As the Brexit chickens come home to roost, Quitlings have turned their guns on Angela Merkel in their Brexit blame game. Sorry, but I can't take any article in the @Telegraph seriously, especially one written by some character called 'Ambrose'! #Merkel https://t.co/LluhK5lu0Z — trevorw1953 (@trevorw1953) January 25, 2021

Howard Goodall posted: "Since the Telegraph's been a massive supporter of Brexit and that it's been an unqualified triumph, there are no downsides, all our industries are prospering mightily and the UK is really happy and united about it, then Angela Merkel should be their heroine. Please clarify."

Commentator Otto English quipped: "They finally did it. They blamed Germany for Brexit. The circle of life is complete."