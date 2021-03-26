Government seeks 'lessons learnt analyst' in latest job ad for Test and Trace

Published: 3:39 PM March 26, 2021

The government is seeking a "lessons learnt analyst" to help Test and Trace learnt from mistakes made during coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has posted a vacancy a the year-long "senior executive officer" role, which will be based in the Joint Biosecurity Centre and be paid £45,000.







The job advert for the post, which will be part of a “Continuous Improvement Unit”, lists a range of necessary qualifications including “seeing the big picture”, “data manipulation and analysis skills” and “understanding of the political landscape”.

They'll also be charged with scoping "Lessons Learnt reviews" and agree "terms of reference" with sponsors and key stakeholders.

The advert, shared with HuffPost UK, states: “The Lessons Learnt Team focuses on outbreaks in areas and workplaces, identifying learning opportunities, conducting interviews, research and analysis to identify best practice and recommendations.”

Boris Johnson has defended Test and Trace, claiming it is "a very valuable thing" that enabled ministers to understand the pandemic "in a very granular way".

This came after the Public Accounts Committee said there was "no clear evidence" the £22 billion Test and Trace scheme helped curb case rates.

It also follows a report that private consultants have been drafting ministers' responses about the scheme.

The small print in two contracts state consultants such as Deloitte provide help with PR and communications, including a requirement to "draft and respond to parliamentary questions, Freedom of Information requests, media queries and other reactive requests" and to "support lines to take and Q&A's in anticipation of queries".