Tories launch anti-lockdown group to try to stop influence of Nigel Farage
- Credit: Getty Images
A group of Conservative MPs have launched a group to resist calls for an extended national lockdown, in a bid to prevent Nigel Farage's new party gaining influence.
Some 32 Conservatives rebelled against the government when the Commons approved the second lockdown for England which lasts until December 2.
The prime minister said he expects the nation to return to a tiered local system by then and promised MPs a vote for the replacement to the four-week lockdown.
The "Covid recovery group" has been launched by former chief whip Mark Harper and ex-Brexit minister Steve Baker to resist any extension of the measure in the Commons vote.
Harper said: “The cure we’re prescribing runs the risk of being worse than the disease.”
The group outlined three guiding principles calling on ministers to undertake a cost-benefit analysis of restrictions, to end the “monopoly” of advice from Government scientists and to improve measures to tackle Covid-19 such as test and trace.
Baker said: “We must find a more sustainable way of leading our lives until a vaccine is rolled out, rather than throwing our prosperity away by shutting down and destroying our economy, and overlooking the untold health consequences caused by lockdowns and restrictions.”
Sir Graham Brady, the influential chair of the 1922 committee of Conservative MPs, is among those said to have joined the group. So too are William Wragg and Sir Robert Syms.
