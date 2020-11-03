Jeremy Corbyn spotted flouting Covid restrictions on Isle of Wight

Published: 5:23 PM November 3, 2020

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his house in North London. Corbyn has been suspended from the party after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. - Credit: PA

Suspended Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn has been spotted flouting coronavirus restrictions on the Isle of Wight.

The former Labour leader was seen travelling on a ferry to the Isle despite living in a Tier 2 area in London, where travel to lower-risk areas is discouraged.

According to the Sun, he is staying in a four-star hotel in Shanklin with his wife Laura Alvarez and appeared in a good mood as they dined at an Italian restaurant.

He was also spotted going for a jog over the weekend.

One local said: “He must have just wanted a break. But he was having to keep his head down.

“The island is a strong Tory area.”

Corbyn was suspended from the Labour Party after refusing to accept the findings of an EHRC report into anti-semitism in the party.

In an official statement, Corbyn claimed the findings had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".

His comments sparked an immediate suspension from current leader Sir Keir Starmer, who took over from Corbyn in April.

Sir Keir told the BBC’s Andrew Marr that people wanted “an honest recognition of the problem”.

He added: “He should accept the failings, apologise and move forwards.

“It’s pretty clear across the Labour movement most people think he is completely in the wrong place on this.”