Jeremy Corbyn spotted flouting Covid restrictions on Isle of Wight
- Credit: PA
Suspended Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn has been spotted flouting coronavirus restrictions on the Isle of Wight.
The former Labour leader was seen travelling on a ferry to the Isle despite living in a Tier 2 area in London, where travel to lower-risk areas is discouraged.
According to the Sun, he is staying in a four-star hotel in Shanklin with his wife Laura Alvarez and appeared in a good mood as they dined at an Italian restaurant.
He was also spotted going for a jog over the weekend.
One local said: “He must have just wanted a break. But he was having to keep his head down.
“The island is a strong Tory area.”
You may also want to watch:
Corbyn was suspended from the Labour Party after refusing to accept the findings of an EHRC report into anti-semitism in the party.
In an official statement, Corbyn claimed the findings had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons".
Most Read
- 1 CPS handed fresh evidence of Dominic Cummings' lockdown offences, ex-chief prosecutor claims
- 2 UK on the verge of becoming 'broken kingdom', warns senior Tory
- 3 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 4 Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock face legal proceedings over Dido Harding appointment to Test and Trace
- 5 Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'
- 6 Nadine Dorries rejects mental health cross-party talks by telling Labour to 'win an election'
- 7 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 8 The key times for the US election results
- 9 Legal challenge over Dominic Cummings' lockdown breach arrives in court
- 10 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
His comments sparked an immediate suspension from current leader Sir Keir Starmer, who took over from Corbyn in April.
Sir Keir told the BBC’s Andrew Marr that people wanted “an honest recognition of the problem”.
He added: “He should accept the failings, apologise and move forwards.
“It’s pretty clear across the Labour movement most people think he is completely in the wrong place on this.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.