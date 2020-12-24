The Sun criticised over front cover depicting Boris Johnson as Santa delivering Brexit
- Credit: Twitter
Social media users have been quick to criticise The Sun over its front cover of Boris Johnson dressed as Santa Claus delivering Brexit following news he clinched a trade deal with the EU.
The Sun's front for Christmas Eve shows Johnson in a Santa suit stuffing presents down a chimney, with the headline "The Night Before Brexmas".
This comes as reports emerge of a possible trade deal with Europe being announced in the next few hours.
Other right-wing papers shared similar front pages. The Daily Mail ran with "Hallelujah! It’s a merry Brexmas" while the Daily Express captured Boris Johnson in a Churchillian pose, splashing "The Deal is Done".
But it was The Sun's front cover that caught a lot of attention online.
The New European writer Ian Dunt posted in response to a tweet by The Sun's Harry Cole: "Imagine how shameful it must be to take a career as a journalist and end up as a PR agent for the prime minister."
@RussInCheshire wrote: "The EU employs 55,000 staff across 27 nations The UK Institute for Government says Britain will need to employ 400,000 people to deal with the post-Brexit increase in red tape. Even with a deal. Harry isn't telling you this, cos Harry isn't a journalist. He works in PR."
Nick Lowe commented: "And so the great rebranding of this utter shit show begins. #brexit #brexitreality".
The Guardian's Owen Jones described it as propaganda “that would make tinpot dictatorships blush”.
Kirsty Hughes added: "Facts: staggering, vicious tory infighting for 4 1/2 yrs, huge damage to UK politics, society, reputation, influence, economy - and all for what?"
