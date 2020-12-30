Video
Theresa May claims she had a better Brexit deal that Remainers should have supported
- Credit: Parliament Live
Conservative former prime minister Theresa May has criticised opposition parties for not supporting her Brexit deal when it was proposed - claiming it was better than the one Boris Johnson is offering.
She said: “I welcome this deal and I will be supporting it today and I welcome the fact that the official opposition will be supporting this deal, but I did listen with some incredulity to what the leader of the opposition said.
“He said he wanted a better deal. He had the opportunity in early 2019 when there was the opportunity of a better deal on the table and he voted against it, so I will take no lectures from the leader of the Opposition on this deal.”
“Central to this deal the PM has said is the tariff free and quota free trade arrangements subject of course to rules of origin requirements. It would have been unforgiveable for the EU not to have allowed tariff free and quota free access given that they signed up to that in the political declaration signed with my Government in November 2018.
“One of the reasons for supporting this deal is the security arrangements that have been put in place which are very important.”
