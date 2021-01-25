Video
Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight to blame for UK's high death toll
- Credit: ITV
A government minister has shut down an interview after suggesting the British public's weight and age was to blame for the coronavirus death toll in the UK.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Thérèse Coffey denied suggestions from presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that the government was not prepared for the pandemic.
"There'll be a variety of reasons for why people have unfortunately died due to this, some of that will be recognising the age of the population. Some of it will be recognising the obesity of our population.
""But we've been learning throughout of how we can improve the different ways of helping people through this."
It prompted Morgan to "applaud" the minister "for giving us some reasons".
Reid added: "That's the first time we've heard a government minister settle on a couple of explanations".
