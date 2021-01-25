News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Video

Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight to blame for UK's high death toll

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:42 AM January 25, 2021    Updated: 8:49 AM January 25, 2021
Therese Coffey on Good Morning Britain

Therese Coffey on Good Morning Britain - Credit: ITV

A government minister has shut down an interview after suggesting the British public's weight and age was to blame for the coronavirus death toll in the UK.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Thérèse Coffey denied suggestions from presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that the government was not prepared for the pandemic.

"There'll be a variety of reasons for why people have unfortunately died due to this, some of that will be recognising the age of the population. Some of it will be recognising the obesity of our population.

""But we've been learning throughout of how we can improve the different ways of helping people through this."

It prompted Morgan to "applaud" the minister "for giving us some reasons".

You may also want to watch:

Reid added: "That's the first time we've heard a government minister settle on a couple of explanations". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Nigel Farage loses nearly 50,000 followers after Twitter suspends QAnon accounts
  2. 2 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
  3. 3 Former Brexit Party MEP dies in diving accident in the Bahamas
  1. 4 Bob Geldof takes swipe at No 10 saying 'lying is second nature' to them
  2. 5 The greatest failure of government in our lifetime
  3. 6 Progressive alliance could see Labour win 351 seats at next election, new analysis reveals
  4. 7 Boris Johnson blames seafood companies for post-Brexit sales slump
  5. 8 The bigot we should have called out on day one
  6. 9 Jacob Rees-Mogg says it's 'all the EU's fault' musicians can't tour Europe
  7. 10 Priti Patel fails to appear in Commons to answer questions on missing police records

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament

Opinion

Fifteen ways to fix Britain

Ian Dunt

Author Picture Icon
Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, speaking at Queen's University in Belfast. Photograph: L

Michel Barnier

Michel Barnier tells UK to be 'very careful' in Brexit diplomatic status...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Allegra Stratton, the face of Downing Street's new daily televised press briefings

Boris Johnson | Opinion

This chumocracy is costing our country

Alastair Campbell

Author Picture Icon
Independent SAGE adviser Christina Pagel on Channel 4 news

Priti Patel | Video

Independent SAGE adviser gives scathing assessment of Priti Patel's £800...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus