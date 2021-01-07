Third national lockdown: A full list of how MPs voted in the Commons

Published: 12:41 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 12:45 PM January 7, 2021

MPs have overwhelmingly backed the latest lockdown measures as the UK Covid death rate reached levels not seen since the spring peak.

With Labour supporting the lockdown, the vote in the recalled House of Commons passed comfortably by 524 votes to 16, giving the government a majority of 508.







Boris Johnson, however, did face rebellion within his ranks, with 12 Conservative MPs voting against the stay-at-home rules. They were joined by four DUP MPs opposing the regulations.

Former Tory minister Desmond Swayne branded lockdowns a “complete failure” while Sir Robert Syms said the measures, which are in place until March 31, were “essentially a blank cheque for three months to Public Health England to do what they wish”.

The prime minister, addressing the Commons earlier on Wednesday, said the March deadline was “not because we expect the full national lockdown to continue until then but to allow a steady, controlled and evidence-led move down through the tiers on a regional basis”.

He added: “Our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.”

The result came as a further 1,041 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday – the highest daily reported total since April 21.

See how your MP voted below:

Ayes

==========

Diane Abbott (Labour - Hackney North and Stoke Newington) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Imran Ahmad Khan (Conservative - Wakefield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Tahir Ali (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Amess (Conservative - Southend West) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Fleur Anderson (Labour - Putney) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Loder)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative - Wolverhampton South West) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour - Leicester South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative - Wrexham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative - Orpington) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative - Stroud) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Duncan Baker (Conservative - North Norfolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Steve Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paula Barker (Labour - Liverpool, Wavertree) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Apsana Begum (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Aaron Bell (Conservative - Newcastle-under-Lyme) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Scott Benton (Conservative - Blackpool South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative - Meriden) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Olivia Blake (Labour - Sheffield, Hallam) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tracy Brabin (Labour - Batley and Spen) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative - North West Leicestershire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Bristow (Conservative - Peterborough) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative - Hyndburn) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Brokenshire (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nicholas Brown (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Anthony Browne (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative - Kensington) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Rob Butler (Conservative - Aylesbury) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ian Byrne (Labour - Liverpool, West Derby) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Andy Carter (Conservative - Warrington South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

William Cash (Conservative - Stone) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour - Enfield, Southgate) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Feryal Clark (Labour - Enfield North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative - Heywood and Middleton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative - Carshalton and Wallington) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans) (Proxy vote cast by Sarah Olney)

Rosie Cooper (Labour - West Lancashire) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent - Islington North) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative - East Surrey) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stella Creasy (Labour - Walthamstow) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative - Ynys Môn) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

James Daly (Conservative - Bury North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton) (Proxy vote cast by Sarah Olney)

Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David T C Davies (Conservative - Monmouth) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gareth Davies (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Geraint Davies (Labour - Swansea West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mims Davies (Conservative - Mid Sussex) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour - Pontypridd) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative - Bishop Auckland)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour - Battersea) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Leo Docherty (Conservative - Aldershot) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stephen Doughty (Labour - Cardiff South and Penarth) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jack Dromey (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Flick Drummond (Conservative - Meon Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rosie Duffield (Labour - Canterbury) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)

Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative - Dewsbury) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative - Rushcliffe) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour - Vauxhall) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Evans (Labour - Islwyn) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Luke Evans (Conservative - Bosworth) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ben Everitt (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Laura Farris (Conservative - Newbury) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale) (Proxy vote cast by Sarah Olney)

Simon Fell (Conservative - Barrow and Furness)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative - South Ribble) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative - Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative - Don Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour - City of Durham) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)

Richard Fuller (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Roger Gale (Conservative - North Thanet) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Peter Gibson (Conservative - Darlington) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kate Green (Labour - Stretford and Urmston) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Kate Griffiths (Conservative - Burton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Matt Hancock (Conservative - West Suffolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative - Hastings and Rye) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

James Heappey (Conservative - Wells) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mark Hendrick (Labour - Preston) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Darren Henry (Conservative - Broxtowe) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative - Burnley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mike Hill (Labour - Hartlepool) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath) (Proxy vote cast by Sarah Olney)

Margaret Hodge (Labour - Barking) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Richard Holden (Conservative - North West Durham)

Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Holmes (Conservative - Eastleigh) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour - Luton South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

George Howarth (Labour - Knowsley) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

John Howell (Conservative - Henley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Howell (Conservative - Sedgefield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Neil Hudson (Conservative - Penrith and The Border) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jane Hunt (Conservative - Loughborough) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)

Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative - Workington)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Boris Johnson (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kim Johnson (Labour - Liverpool, Riverside) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Johnston (Conservative - Wantage) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Darren Jones (Labour - Bristol North West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Fay Jones (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ruth Jones (Labour - Newport West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Simon Jupp (Conservative - East Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative - Rutland and Melton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Julian Knight (Conservative - Solihull) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Robert Largan (Conservative - High Peak) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ian Levy (Conservative - Blyth Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tony Lloyd (Labour - Rochdale) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Chris Loder (Conservative - West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative - Bolton North East) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Seema Malhotra (Labour - Feltham and Heston) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rachael Maskell (Labour - York Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Christian Matheson (Labour - City of Chester) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative - Broadland) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Conor McGinn (Labour - St Helens North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jim McMahon (Labour - Oldham West and Royton) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Anna McMorrin (Labour - Cardiff North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Navendu Mishra (Labour - Stockport) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Robbie Moore (Conservative - Keighley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon) (Proxy vote cast by Sarah Olney)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative - Beaconsfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Loder)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative - Scunthorpe) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

James Murray (Labour - Ealing North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour - Warrington North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Lia Nici (Conservative - Great Grimsby) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alex Norris (Labour - Nottingham North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Neil O'Brien (Conservative - Harborough) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Kate Osamor (Labour - Edmonton) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Kate Osborne (Labour - Jarrow) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour - Coventry North West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Sarah Owen (Labour - Luton North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Neil Parish (Conservative - Tiverton and Honiton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Owen Paterson (Conservative - North Shropshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Christopher Pincher (Conservative - Tamworth) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Luke Pollard (Labour - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Lucy Powell (Labour - Manchester Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Steve Reed (Labour - Croydon North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Christina Rees (Labour - Neath) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)

Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour - Stalybridge and Hyde) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour - Streatham)

Nicola Richards (Conservative - West Bromwich East) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Angela Richardson (Conservative - Guildford)

Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Rob Roberts (Conservative - Delyn) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Dean Russell (Conservative - Watford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour - Brighton, Kemptown) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham, Northfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative - North Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Barry Sheerman (Labour - Huddersfield) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

David Simmonds (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Greg Smith (Conservative - Buckingham)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Alex Sobel (Labour - Leeds North West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ben Spencer (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative - Rother Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative - Wolverhampton North East) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Zarah Sultana (Labour - Coventry South) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks)) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Sunderland (Conservative - Bracknell)

Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Sam Tarry (Labour - Ilford South) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gareth Thomas (Labour - Harrow West) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Edward Timpson (Conservative - Eddisbury) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Laura Trott (Conservative - Sevenoaks) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Liz Twist (Labour - Blaydon) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)

Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Matt Vickers (Conservative - Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Christian Wakeford (Conservative - Bury South)

Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative - Bridgend) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative - Stourbridge) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Claudia Webbe (Independent - Leicester East) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mick Whitley (Labour - Birkenhead) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nadia Whittome (Labour - Nottingham East) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Wild (Conservative - North West Norfolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Craig Williams (Conservative - Montgomeryshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham) (Proxy vote cast by Sarah Olney)

Beth Winter (Labour - Cynon Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Jacob Young (Conservative - Redcar) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge) (Proxy vote cast by Alan Campbell)

Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)

Noes

==========

Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party - South Antrim) (Proxy vote cast by Sammy Wilson)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann) (Proxy vote cast by Sammy Wilson)

Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim) (Proxy vote cast by Sammy Wilson)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)

David Warburton (Conservative - Somerton and Frome) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)

Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

No Vote Recorded

==========

Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)

Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin - West Tyrone)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ben Bradley (Conservative - Mansfield)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin - Newry and Armagh)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative - Thurrock)

David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker - Ribble Valley)

Stephen Farry (Alliance - North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Margaret Ferrier (Independent - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin - Belfast North)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin - Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Cheryl Gillan (Conservative - Chesham and Amersham)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Neale Hanvey (Scottish National Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin - South Down)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Meg Hillier (Labour - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker - Chorley)

Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)

Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker - Epping Forest)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)

John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)

Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)

David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)

Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)

Kenny MacAskill (Scottish National Party - East Lothian)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin - Belfast West)

Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin - Mid Ulster)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire)

Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)

Douglas Ross (Conservative - Moray)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)

John Spellar (Labour - Warley)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker - Doncaster Central)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)