Loophole means Boris Johnson can spend Christmas with family in Tier 4

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:34 AM December 23, 2020   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

A loophole will allow Boris Johnson to meet with family over Christmas - despite the fact his official residence is in Downing Street in London - which is in Tier 4.

The Financial Times reports the rule, which came into effect on December 2 and was updated on December 14, means Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds can meet up with one other household.

According to the FT the rules apply to 750,000 households in the UK.

The exception is because they have a child aged under one.

It means they can form a support bubble - even in Tier 4 -- and meet up with another household whenever they want.

The government has discouraged travelling and meeting up when not necessary - with particular emphasis on Tier 4 - but the rules allow families like Johnson's to spend Christmas together.

Jemima Kelly, writing in the FT, said: "Downing Street told us the prime minister would remain at Downing Street on Christmas Day but declined to comment on whether he and Ms Symonds would be joined by members of a support bubble, or indeed whether they had made use of the linked household exemption that applies to them since it came into law on December 2nd.

"Downing Street also declined to comment on where the prime minister and his fiancée would be spending the days after Christmas, saying such details are not usually disclosed about the prime minister."

Christmas
Boris Johnson
Downing Street

Logo Icon
