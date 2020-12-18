Wetherspoon pub boss says Boris Johnson is 'incapable' of securing a Brexit deal

Video

Published: 11:42 AM December 18, 2020

Whetherspoon boss Tim Martin has come to the "rapid conclusion" that Boris Johnson and his government have been "incapable of making good decisions" over Brexit.

Discussing the prospect on talkRADIO, Martin said: "I'm rapidly forming the conclusion that Boris Johnson and his government are incapable of making a good decision.

"I really hope they don't tie up the country for future decades."

He said Britain was better off with no-deal because it could "become more like Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea" and do things "week by week".

"I'm not confident that Boris is capable of tying up a 20,000-page agreement and checking the small print."

This is not the first time Martin has hit out at Johnson's cabinet.

In November, the pub boss and regular Tory donor blasted MPs for their "reckless" decisions over the coronavirus pandemic, which he said was harming his pubs.

He wrote: "I decided to write to all MPs on Friday, because the government is making reckless decisions, using emergency powers, and MPs only have an occasional opportunity to intervene- there will be a vote in parliament on Tuesday.

"There is overwhelming scientific evidence that lockdowns and quasi-lockdowns can be counterproductive, as the World Health Organisation has recently emphasised."

@thedressjunkies quipped on Twitter: "Pretty sure he’s not even capable of tying up his own shoelaces."

James Bradd added: "If this idjut is so clever why is he not running the country."