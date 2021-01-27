Video
Tory backbencher admits government policies contributed to coronavirus death toll
- Credit: BBC
Senior Tory backbencher Tobias Ellwood said numerous government policies have contributed to the UK’s death toll from coronavirus.
The Commons Defence Committee chairman was asked on BBC Two’s Newsnight programme if the infection rate was contributed to by locking down too late in March, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, the Christmas relaxation of restrictions and not closing airports.
“Looking back, you have to say yes to all of that,” he replied.
“These are the very tough decisions that not just this government but every government is making in trying to balance tackling Covid-19 while keeping the economy open.”
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.