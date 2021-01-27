News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Tory backbencher admits government policies contributed to coronavirus death toll

Jonathon Read

Published: 8:38 AM January 27, 2021   
Tobias Ellwood

Tobias Ellwood MP on Newsnight - Credit: BBC

Senior Tory backbencher Tobias Ellwood said numerous government policies have contributed to the UK’s death toll from coronavirus.

The Commons Defence Committee chairman was asked on BBC Two’s Newsnight programme if the infection rate was contributed to by locking down too late in March, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, the Christmas relaxation of restrictions and not closing airports.

“Looking back, you have to say yes to all of that,” he replied.

“These are the very tough decisions that not just this government but every government is making in trying to balance tackling Covid-19 while keeping the economy open.”

