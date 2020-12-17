Toilet roll companies insist they're ready for panic-buying ahead of Brexit
- Credit: Getty Images
A toilet roll manufacturer has insisted they are "equipped to meet increased demand when required" over fears of Brexit panic-buying before the transition period ends on December 31.
Manufacturers faced significant demand at the start of the year as the coronavirus pandemic hit, but said they are ready for no-deal Brexit panic-buying at supermarkets.
Kimberley-Clark, one manufacturer, said they were yet to see any increased demand.
A spokeswoman told the Barrow Mail: “We are not currently seeing any unusual demand increases for this time of year but should any increases occur, we have more than enough product in our distribution centres to ensure a steady supply across the UK.
"Our supply chain to our retail partners is running smoothly meaning we are well equipped to respond to, and meet, increased demand when required.
"We always encourage our consumers to shop normally to help shops keep up with demand and ensure everyone continues to have access to essential products like Andrex.”
The British Retail Consortium has previously said that supermarkets and retailers would be increasing stock to ensure a "sufficient supply of essential products".
