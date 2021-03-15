MP 'cross referencing' vigil complaints with those about Dominic Cummings

Published: 3:02 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 4:31 PM March 15, 2021

People clash with police as they gather in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled - Credit: PA

An MP is cross-referencing constituents' complaints about Dominic Cummings' trip to Durham with those who complained about the Clapham Commons vigil.

According to Guido Fawkes reporter Tom Harwood, an MP is sifting through his emails from people who complained about both in a bid to "point out the hypocrisy of their positions".

He tweeted: "One MP tells me they have started cross-referencing constituents who have emailed them to complain that the Clapham vigil should have gone ahead with those who also emailed to complain about Dominic Cummings' drive last year - pointing out the hypocrisy of their positions."







Cummings, the prime minister former senior adviser, broke coronavirus guidelines to travel 270 miles to Durham at the height of the first lockdown.

The claim has caused a stir on social media, with even Julia Hartley-Brewer pointing out it wasn't a "direct comparison".

She wrote: "The people at the Clapham vigil/protest weren't senior advisers to the PM who helped decide the pandemic rules and then chose to flout them..."

Analysis conducted by University College London (UCL) found that his actions reduced public trust in the government as well as people’s willingness to follow social distancing rules.

On Saturday, hundreds of people ignored a court ruling that a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard was illegal under new coronavirus laws. Everard is alleged to have been murdered as she walked home by a former police officer.

According to a snap YouGov poll, 43% of respondents said the Met Police got it right in banning the gathering, compared with 40% who disagreed. In addition, 47% of males agreed with the ban, compared to 39% of females.

Those over 65 also supported the belief that the vigil should not have been allowed to happen, with 55% of people in that age group opposing it compared to just 24% of those aged 18-24.