Jacob Rees Mogg hints at early election after revealing plans to axe Fix Term Parliament Act

Published: 10:36 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM May 10, 2021

Prime minister Boris Johnson and newly elected MP Jill Mortimer (left) at Jacksons Wharf in Hartlepool, County Durham, following Mortimer's victory in the Hartlepool parliamentary by-election - Credit: PA

A senior Tory has revealed plans to repeal the Fixed Term Parliament Act, paving the way for an early general election.

Commons leader Jacob Rees Mogg said the government would introduce legislation on shelving the Act in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday.







The Fixed Term Parliament Act - introduced by former prime minister David Cameron in 2011 - tabled a fixed election date of every five years.

Prior to this, prime ministers could legally declare an election at any time within a five-year window, which critics say unfairly advantage the incumbent leader.

The move comes after the Tories were swept to victory in local elections in north of England, winning a net gain of 12 councils and seating a Tory candidate in the Labour stronghold of Hartlepool, which the party has held since its creation in 1974.

Discussing the contents of the Queen's Speech on the Westminster Hour, Reed Mogg said: "I am glad to say the Fixed Term Parliament Act will be repealed... that is something we would be looking at in the next session of parliament.

"It will restore the status quo ante. It will ensure we have the constitution operating properly and don't have the absurd shenanigans that we had in 2019."

Quizzed on whether Boris Johnson would be compelled to call an early election, Rees Mogg said: "He is absolutely subject to the normal conventions; the conventions will be restored alongside the royal prerogative."

Some senior Tories are keen to translate recent support of the party into a fifth Westminster term by calling an election within the next two years, writes columnist Katy balls in the i.

The idea is that by going for an election in 2023, the Tories could ride on good news – and escape the difficult tax decisions that may loom on Covid borrowing.